Quick Hits: The Free Agency Day Edition

In Red Wings Land

A couple depth signings yesterday for the Griffins:

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today agreed to terms with left wing Taro Hirose on a one-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/cjNpGcU6vL — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 27, 2021

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today agreed to terms with center Kyle Criscuolo on a two-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/x7bLd9NKgi — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 27, 2021

Yzerman identified the right-shot forwards and two left defensemen, although one of those left-defense holes was filled Sunday with the re-signing of Marc Staal, as specific needs. The Wings could use one more defenseman as depth — if it’s a left-handed shot to even the roster, so much the better — possibly shuttling between the NHL and minor league affiliate Grand Rapids.

Yep. Forwards and defensemen.

Around the League

It’s an unfortunate end in Vegas for Fleury, who did so much for the four-year-old franchise after being selected in the expansion draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins back in 2017. He won 145 games split between the regular season and playoffs in his four seasons, leading the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in their inaugural season.

I fully accept the “it’s a business, Flower” argument to this entire situation. He signed a deal and it’s a tough league for netminders. In the same vein it’s his right to decide that he is no longer willing to play to the best of his ability and retire.

If he does decide he doesn’t want to play for the Hawks, I’d like it if he were to say he’s not comfortable playing for a Stan Bowman organization, but that’s a pipe dream of mine.

Josh Ho-Sang is going to get a fresh start this summer as he looks to get back to the NHL. Keep an eye on the Toronto Maple Leafs; likely a two-way contract when completed. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 27, 2021

I’d like Ho-Sang to get another shot, but I don’t want it to be with the Leafs.