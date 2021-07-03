Quick Hits: Classic Kenny Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit has the cap space to offer Danault a competitive salary and prominent role, and at 28, he has good years left. But term would likely be a hangup for a Detroit team who continues to go short-term in free agency, and a player whose performance this postseason is likely to garner interest from better teams.

The article lists Phillip Danault and Tomas Tatar as long-shot forwards. I am inclined to agree. I don’t think the Wings are in the place to sign someone to the term/money either of those forwards will ask for. Still, I can’t help but miss Tuna on the roster.

Around the League

An aging vet far past his prime? A deal with more than a year left on it? By God, that’s Kenny’s music!

Seems like Holland hasn’t missed a beat since his days in Detroit. Now, he’s looking to make a deal for a 38-year-old defenseman who objectively played some of the worst hockey in the league last season.

Duncan Keith, potentially headed to Western Canada in a trade, has had a very difficult past few seasons playing big minutes for the Blackhawks. To say the least. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/dM1iiRHaet — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 30, 2021

Yeah. I don’t see this going well for Keith or the Oilers.