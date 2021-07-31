Quick Hits: The Farewells Edition

In Red Wings Land

Helmer, what a ride!



Thank you for all the memories and the impact you made on and off the ice here in Hockeytown.



Best of luck to you and your family on your next chapter in Colorado. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/CjSNOeIBJR — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 30, 2021

This was the longest-tenured Red Wing on the team and one of two remaining players from the ‘08 squad (Filppula has yet to sign anywhere). I’m waiting to hear from him much like we heard from Glendening. I have no doubt the Red Wings’ credentialed press tried to reach him but couldn’t, so I hope he’s enjoying whatever time off he’s taking and look forward to hearing from him soon.

Around the League

