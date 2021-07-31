Red Wings re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract

Good news out of Detroit today

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today re-signed left wing Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract.



Details: https://t.co/vlCVkRRGqC pic.twitter.com/HlCtGzmylG — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 31, 2021

Hearing Bertuzzi’s AAV will be $4.75 million. salary will be $4.25M year 1 and $5.25M year 2 — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) July 31, 2021

Bertuzzi got into only nine games for the Wings last year but put up five goals and seven points in that thread.

When the contract expires, Bertuzzi will be an unrestricted free agent, so it seems like either Bertuzzi, the team, or both weren’t willing to gamble on more term for a player who plays a physical style but has some of the best hand-eye coordination I’ve seen since Tomas Holmstrom.

This signing will leave the Wings with approximately $26.5M to re-sign RFAs Jakub Vrána, Adam Erne, Filip Hronek and Givani Smith, as well as do whatever else they need to do in order to convert cap space into actual value.