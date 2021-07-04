Quick Hits: Winning the Offseason Edition

In Red Wings Land

The Red Wings have the second-most projected cap space for next season among all NHL clubs with $48.2 million. With just 10 players under contract, most of that money will go toward re-signing restricted free agents such as Jakub Vrana and Filip Hronek. However, Yzerman should still have enough to add one or two talented players via trade or free agency.

I like it when people write nice things about the Wings.

(Oh, and for the record, the team with the most projected cap space is the Seattle Kraken. You know, the team that doesn’t technically have a roster yet.)

Around the League

All of those “the North Division is actually good” takes are starting to look really rough.

There’s still time for a storied comeback, but I wouldn’t bet on it. Honestly, good for Montreal for making it all the way to the Finals, but this is just a whole new level of beatdown for the Habs.

