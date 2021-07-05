Quick Hits: Getting to Know You Edition

In Red Wings Land

For those of you who are curious about Tanguay’s coaching experience, look no further:

Last season, he served as the assistant coach for the Iowa Wild of the AHL. Due to his efforts, the Wild secured the fifth-best power play in the AHL and over 3.15 goals per game last season. With the Red Wings on the hunt for offense, Tanguay seems like the perfect fit for the young team.

The Wings had one of, if not the worst offenses in the league last year. Can’t go anywhere but up once you hit rock bottom, right?

Around the League

While the Cup chaos continues, let’s focus on what really matters: the offseason.

It sounds like Calder-winner Kirill Kaprizov will be working out a contract with the Minnesota Wild next week. With the extension of Joel Eriksson-Ek and the potential emergence of Marco Rossi, the Wild look poised to be a deadly team for years to come. Good for them, honestly. I’ve always enjoyed hockey more when the Wild were good.