Quick Hits: The 3-Year Window Edition

In Red Wings Land

“That should be my goal and is my goal,” Suter said of becoming Detroit’s second line center.

Devin Little brings plenty of optimism with his deeper look at Pius Suter. The need for a scoring second-line center has been growing by the seasons following Frans Nielsen’s dip in production. With Robby Fabbri moving to the wing and Michael Rasmussen likely serving on the team’s bottom-six, Suter and the Wings seem like a match made in heaven.

Around the League

27. Detroit Red Wings The biggest asset the Red Wings have is the guy running their front office. Steve Yzerman has built a title-worthy team before and he may do it again. It’s a good time to buy low on Detroit stock.

I mean, this isn’t much of a surprise. Yzerman is prioritizing patience by stocking up capital and making smart, short-term moves. If I were a gambling man, I’d bet the Red Wings make the playoffs in three years, but start contending in four. In order to do so, they’ll need to net or develop high-end talent in the next two drafts.