Red Wings prospect Moritz Seider gets more praise from Rögle head coach

Moritz Seider is getting ready for yet another big year — after taking the SHL by storm, the 20-year-old German defenseman has his eyes set on full-time NHL action. While there should be no doubt that the reigning SHL Defenseman of the Year, and the best defenseman at the World Championship will make his NHL debut soon, Seider is getting some love from his former head coach in Sweden.

Patrik Bexell, a good friend of ours and European Hockey correspondent for Habs Eyes on the Prize, recently spoke with Rögle bench boss Cam Abbott, who had nothing but high marks for one of his best players. “He is that good, he is a special young player. I would think he’ll play for Detroit this season,” Abbott told Bexell, adding that Seider will need to make some “small adjustments” on the ice.

Seider broke out as a pro in North America in his rookie season with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2019-2020. Fresh off being the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Seider scored 22 points (2-20—22) in 49 games. When the pandemic changed everything, Seider fixed his eyes on pro hockey in Europe, where his meteoric rise would make headlines in the hockey world. It seemed like every other day we would see Seider making plays in the SHL, or using his big frame and strength to rag-doll SHLers.

Moritz Seider's 2020-2021 season has come to an end.

Achievements include:



- Swedish Hockey League Defenceman of the Year

- Eliteprospect Award for best Junior player in SHL

- WHC Best Defenceman

- WHC All-Star Team☑️



Next stop - Detroit. #LGRW

Back to what Abbott has to say about Seider — one of the things that stood out to me were his high marks for Seider’s personality as a locker room presence. ““The thing with Mo is being the hockey player that he is, and as good as he is, he is such an enjoyable guy to have in the group,” Abbott told Bexell, adding “I appreciate every day I got to work with him, and the impact he had on the team.”

This, of course, is great news for Red Wings fans who are feverishly awaiting the arrival of Seider as a full-time Red Wing. Seider sounds like the type of guy who has an infectious personality, which would easily mesh with Detroit’s veterans and younger players.

Will Seider make his Red Wings debut this upcoming season? It sounds like he will, but Steve Yzerman has made it clear that he doesn’t intend on sitting Seider. So if there’s not a spot in Detroit, there will be in Grand Rapids. Though, I think most fans agree that Seider, even at the tender age of 20, is ready to show the NHL what he has.