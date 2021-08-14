Quick Hits: The Money Talks Edition

In Red Wings Land

Martin, a native of Connecticut, will be assistant GM of the Rangers — the GM is Chris Drury, a fellow Connecticut native — and be GM of the Rangers’ AHL team in Hartford. The New York Post first reported the move. This past year, Martin was part of Team USA’s management group that led it to the world junior championship. Drury was GM of the Team USA men’s team at the recent world championships.

Martin was the team’s capologist and is likely the true author of the Red Wings contracts that later ran afoul of the after-the-fact Luongo Rule. That said, Yzerman’s squads have had good cap folks around to make sure things fit where and how they need to be.

Around the League

There are some limited exceptions -- such as valet parking attendants. NHL/NHLPA protocols for players are not yet completed. (2/2) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 13, 2021

The reason this applies to everybody but players is because the NHL is allowed to decide this for everybody but players and collective bargaining means the NHLPA has a say in this part.

I’m not looking forward to this being an ugly battle, but much like the Olympic participation question for COVID insurance, I’ve got a feeling that money is going to dictate things pretty heavily here.