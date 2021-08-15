Quick Hits: The Savagery Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Tremendous family,” Kris Draper, Detroit’s director of amateur scouting, said. “Red grew up in NHL dressing rooms and a hockey environment. Red knows what being a pro is. He has a lot of insight of going into rinks and seeing the sacrifices his dad made, and that’s exactly how Red is wired.” Red Savage is a 5-11, 180-pound center who played for the U.S. National Team Development Program in Plymouth. He will attend Miami University (Ohio) next season, joining older brother Ryan at the school his dad played for in the early ‘90s.

I’m rooting for the kid based on the name alone.

Around the League

Going to add the Devils in here for two reasons: 1) They could have the goaltending with Mackenzie Blackwood and Jonathan Bernier to give them a chance. And I love the additions of Dougie Hamilton, Tomas Tatar, and Ryan Graves to a lineup that already has a couple of young cornerstones in place with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Yegor Sharangovich. Hughes in particular could be in line for a breakout season that takes him from good young player to superstar. He has shown signs of making that jump over his first two seasons and it might be time for it.

I think from the list, the Kings have the best shot driven so much by their trash division but I think I like the Devils the most as a candidate.