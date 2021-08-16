Quick Hits: The Offseason Advice Edition

The only player currently listed as a right wing on Detroit’s roster is Filip Zadina.

They also only have three listed LW. My dream of an all-centers lineup is getting closer to reality.

DON’T try too hard there, Hustles.

There’s a fine line between working hard to keep the integrity of the game going, and going in after loose pucks with the intent of winning them at all costs.

Nobody wants an honest attempt at a net-front box-out from a D-man in these games, as those involve cross-checks and anger and in turn, pain. If you’re driving a D-man wide on a one-on-one and cutting in hard, forcing that D-man to either hit you or push you into the goalie, you’re using effort as a means of showing others up, because you put them in a position where they have to let you go (or risk injury to you and the goalie). You’re saying “You be the bigger person to keep us all safe, cause I’m not willing to do that.”

So it’s a reasonable ask. Nobody needs an injury in summer hockey. Relax, Turbo.