Quick Hits: The New Styles Edition

In Red Wings Land

In Detroit, Naurato worked with the Red Wings and their American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins’ coaching staffs to implement individual skill development into the team identity, which included devising individualized plans for each player with a focus on current analytics trends.

He’s taking his Jutsu to the Wolverines.

I’m curious what this change will mean for the Wings’ and Griffins’ individual skill development. He had a good reputation with us and career-wise this is a step up for him, but I care more about the Wings than I do the Wolverines.

Around the League

Luke Glendening, F: The 32-year-old, who signed a two-year contract July 28, scored 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 54 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season. … Michael Raffl, F: The 32-year-old, who signed a one-year contract July 28, scored 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 44 games with the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers last season and no points in four postseason games.

They forgot to mention his faceoffs. smh.