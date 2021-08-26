Quick Hits: The Don’t Forget My Number Edition

In Red Wings Land
August 25, 2021
The Brett Lebda Era erasure continues... smdh
Around the League
Flyers sign free agent forward Derick Brassard - NHL.com
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $825,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher.
BREAKING: Derick Brassard hadn’t retired yet.
Five NHL Coaches on the Hotseat - and Five Ready for Work - SI
Bruce Boudreau
Although he was fired by the Minnesota Wild in February of 2020, Boudreau still has a reputation as a player’s coach who can loosen up a too-tightly-wound group of NHLers, and for that reason, he’ll be a candidate for any team seeking to give its dressing room some space to breathe and relax. He currently has the second-highest winning percentage of any NHL coach who has at least 900 games under his belt, and that will resonate for at least one GM seeking change. He may not take the reins of a team until midway through the year, but don’t count on Boudreau being out of the NHL for long. He still has the hunger to win, and he’s shown he can do that.
Jeff Blashill is obviously on the list of the five on the hotseat because (duh), but Boudreau is pretty much the only guy on the list of five retreads in this article that I wouldn’t immediately loathe. Mike Babcock is on this list. Fuck.
Loading comments...