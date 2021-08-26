Quick Hits: The Don’t Forget My Number Edition

The Brett Lebda Era erasure continues... smdh

BREAKING: Derick Brassard hadn’t retired yet.

Bruce Boudreau

Although he was fired by the Minnesota Wild in February of 2020, Boudreau still has a reputation as a player’s coach who can loosen up a too-tightly-wound group of NHLers, and for that reason, he’ll be a candidate for any team seeking to give its dressing room some space to breathe and relax. He currently has the second-highest winning percentage of any NHL coach who has at least 900 games under his belt, and that will resonate for at least one GM seeking change. He may not take the reins of a team until midway through the year, but don’t count on Boudreau being out of the NHL for long. He still has the hunger to win, and he’s shown he can do that.