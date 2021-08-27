Quick Hits: The New Content Old Memories Number Edition

In Red Wings Land

“We are excited beyond words to welcome the people of Hockeytown back to Little Caesars Arena for the 2021-22 season,” said Red Wings vice president of entertainment services and broadcasting Pete Skorich. “We know our passionate fanbase has an insatiable appetite for Red Wings content, and these year-long series will provide behind-the-scenes coverage for our dedicated fans to better get to know our current roster, our players of tomorrow and our legendary alumni.”

There are six of these listed and I didn’t want to pick a favorite.

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed center Sean Couturier to an eight-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $7.75M, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher. The contract will go into effect beginning with the 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old forward was a restricted free agent. He scored 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 55 games last season, tied for third on the Hurricanes with defenseman Dougie Hamilton (10 goals, 32 assists).

It’s interesting to see the same basic contracts signed on the same day. Both players are pretty different. Couturier is a Selke-winning center who will see his 29th birthday hit before this one even goes into effect while Svechnikov is a 21-year old winger.

Ultimately, Couturier’s aging curve will have a lot to say about how wise it was to give him eight years but in terms of value for the next few years I’m curious to see how these two stack up. Svechnikov should score more but I’m not certain that means he’ll be more valuable.

There’s also the context that Flyers’ captain Claude Giroux won’t be signing an extension this season according to Chuck Fletcher and that changes things as well.

Which of those contracts would you rather have for the Red Wings?