Quick Hits: The What a Way to Trade Edition

In Red Wings Land

#RedWings set to start training camp with new tandem in net, including 2020-21 Calder Trophy finalist Alex Nedeljkovic. #LGRW



2021-22 goaltender breakdown: https://t.co/N9UZiiuhKD pic.twitter.com/Nm2a7ICUBN — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 27, 2021

With the veteran presence of Greiss, who has experienced plenty of success in his 12-year NHL career, along with an emerging young talent like Nedeljkovic, the Red Wings are confident that no matter who’s in net, the team will be in good hands for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

We talked a bit about goalies at the AHL level yesterday. Here’s the guys they’ll be behind. I don’t care about Greiss, but I’m real happy about Nedeljkovic.

Around the League

The Canadiens will get the Hurricanes’ first- and third-round picks in next year’s draft as compensation if they don’t match Kotkaniemi’s offer sheet. Bergevin could bundle those picks plus a prospect in hope of tempting Armstrong into parting with Dvorak.

Just to make sure I’ve got the concept down, the Habs would essentially be trading Jesperi Kotkaniemi PLUS a prospect for four cost-controlled years of Christian Dvorak at $4.45M.

How’s that sound to you?