Quick Hits: The Brains Edition

In Red Wings Land

Plandowski’s dad, Darryl, is the director of amateur scouting for the Arizona Coyotes. Darryl has offered Oscar plenty of constructive critiques along the way. The advice has been beneficial. “Believe me, I grew up with some pretty constructive criticism,” said Oscar, who’ll be playing for the Wings’ prospect tournament team next weekend in Traverse City. “So when I get it from my coaches, it’s not as bad. I’ve grown up with being able to take heat on games.

Interesting look at how having a scout for a dad affected the development of the Wings’ draft pick.

Around the League

Brown played in 365 NHL games during a career that included stops with the Wild, Anaheim Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning. “I want to provide some of that research for down the road, to hopefully either make it safer but also to start seeing the warning signs, start getting more information about CTE prior to someone’s death,” Brown said.

JT Brown rules

The Sabres had an “introductory meeting” with Jack Eichel’s new representatives. Both sides are trying to keep things very quiet, but, as of yet, word is there’s no resolution. As with many of our own responsibilities, several NHL situations picked up steam after Labour Day. I do believe Buffalo re-engaged with interested teams to see where everyone stands. We will see where things go.

This is more a scaled-down version of 31 thoughts with seven different points, but that’s the one that’s germane to the title.