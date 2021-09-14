Quick Hits: The Fight On Edition

In Red Wings Land
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) September 13, 2021
4x STANLEY CUP WINNER DARREN McCARTY vs BRANDON KIRK w/KASEY KIRK #ThePit4
THE DEATHMATCH CIRCUS is
COMING to MICHIGAN ☠️
LIVE! Fri October 1
Fenton, Michigan 11:30 BELLTIME
Tickets - https://t.co/tLjph2jgxq
pic.twitter.com/eI0nht5JDB
So that’s a thing that’s happening.
Red Wings’ Nedeljkovic Highly Rated Among Vezina Contenders - Detroit Hockey Now
Among those assigned longer Vezina odds than Nedeljkovic are Stanley Cup winner Jordan Binnington (+2200) of the St. Louis Blues, former Wing Petr Mrazek (+1800) of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Robin Lehner (+1800) of the Vegas Golden Knights, two-time Vezina winner Sergei Bobrovsky (+2700) of the Florida Panthers and Carter Hart (+3200) of the Philadelphia Flyers.
Uh, yay?
Around the League
Advocacy group wants Bowman suspended from U.S. Olympic team - TSN
“What we’re seeing now with the Blackhawks and USA Hockey is shocking not because of the behaviour of the predator,” Hamilton said in an interview. “What’s shocking is that it’s been 19 years since we learned, thanks to the Boston Globe journalists, how the bishops in the Catholic church repeatedly covered up sexual abuse by priests. This hockey case is shocking because by now people should know the proper way to respond to allegations like this.”
I agree with Hamilton
Three up, three down: Predicting the direction of six NHL teams - Sportsnet
Vancouver Canucks (assuming they get their RFAs signed)
Of the seven Canadian teams in last year’s North Division, the Canucks finished … seventh. Behind the rebuilding Ottawa Senators. That was not the plan.
It also helps they’ll be in a horrid division.
Loading comments...