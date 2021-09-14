 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Wings sign Givani Smith to 2-year contract extension

The new deal will pay the 23-year-old forward $750k per season.

NHL: FEB 05 Red Wings at Lightning Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Steve Yzerman’s offseason checklist is complete.

It was announced early Tuesday that the Red Wings had signed RFA forward Givani Smith to a two-year contract extension. What remained unclear for several hours was how much that contract would be valued at. Our friends at CapFriendly leaked those details:

Smith didn’t get nearly enough playing time last season, I think most Red Wings fans can agree with that. Now that he has this new deal, he gets NHL money and a couple more seasons to develop at the highest level possible. In 16 games this season, he put up 4 points, which isn’t too bad for a bottom-six grinder like Givani Smith. At 23, he still has a lot more to grow as a player and while we’re not certain how his offense will develop, we know that he’s mean as hell on the ice and will provide some muscle to the lineup.

The Red Wings selected Givani Smith at no. 46 in the 2016 NHL Draft.

