Quick Hits: The Hockey is Back Edition

In Red Wings Land
Prospects Tournament Update:
Detroit 5 vs Dallas 4
Goals from Kirill Tyutyayev (2), Chase Pearson, Lucas Raymond, Joe Veleno
Next Wings game is Saturday against St. Louis at 7pm.
Detroit Red Wings’ national TV schedule: If you don’t have ESPN-Plus, you’re out of luck - Freep
The Wings will have eight games exclusively on ESPN-Plus/Hulu, which are available in the Disney-Plus bundle. Those games: home vs. Florida, 7 p.m. Oct. 29; at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16; vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Jan 11; vs. Arizona, 7:30 p.m. March 8; vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. March 10; at Carolina, 7 p.m. April 14 and at Florida, 7 p.m. April 21.
As of now, Detroit is not scheduled to have any games on ESPN or ABC.
Around the League
If the NHL season is going according to plan, the 2022 NHL Draft will be held in Montréal on July 7 and 8.— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) September 16, 2021
Ovechkin ready to resume chase of Gretzky NHL goals record with Capitals - NHL.com
Ovechkin stated his intention to try to chase down Gretzky’s record after he signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract to remain with the Capitals on July 27. He hasn’t said if he plans to continue playing in the NHL after the contract expires but made it clear Thursday he has no interest in staying in the game as long as Jagr, who will turn 50 on Feb. 15 and continues to play for his hometown team, Kladno, in the Czech Republic.
I say he does it.
Nathan MacKinnon says he’s not always a health nut and sometimes goes to In-N-Out after games. “I’m a regular guy. I’m not crazy.” pic.twitter.com/PhQEHgCzgF— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) September 16, 2021
My “I’m a regular guy who goes to In-N-Out and isn’t crazy” shirt is raising a lot of questions already answered by the shirt.
Loading comments...