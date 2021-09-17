Quick Hits: The Hockey is Back Edition

Detroit 5 vs Dallas 4

Goals from Kirill Tyutyayev (2), Chase Pearson, Lucas Raymond, Joe Veleno

Next Wings game is Saturday against St. Louis at 7pm.

The Wings will have eight games exclusively on ESPN-Plus/Hulu, which are available in the Disney-Plus bundle. Those games: home vs. Florida, 7 p.m. Oct. 29; at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16; vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Jan 11; vs. Arizona, 7:30 p.m. March 8; vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. March 10; at Carolina, 7 p.m. April 14 and at Florida, 7 p.m. April 21.

As of now, Detroit is not scheduled to have any games on ESPN or ABC.