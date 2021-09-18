Quick Hits: The Lifting Your Teammates Edition

In Red Wings Land

Sounds like Detroit's top line here has been bonding pretty well. Jonatan Berggren says Joe Veleno has a car here, so Veleno has been his and Raymond's uber driver. Also he and Veleno are helping each other learn their respective languages. — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) September 17, 2021

Honestly, Veleno does sound like a good name for a ride share app.

PICARD’S AND HOGGAN’S NUMBERS TO BE RETIRED - Grand Rapids Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday announced that the jersey numbers of all-time greats Michel Picard (7) and Jeff Hoggan (10) will be retired in separate ceremonies that will take place at home games during the second half of the 2021-22 season.

This is cool to see two Griffins greats honored. It’s not terribly easy to actually be an AHL great because you have to be better at hockey than almost everybody else on Earth, but not exactly the right fit for the very top league. It doesn’t pay as well, the travel isn’t as fun, the accomodations aren’t great. Nobody is ever going to say a person who gets their number retired by an AHL team doesn’t truly love hockey.

Honestly, I’m not as up on Picard as Hoggan, but that guy was the Griffins’ captain for a long time and all the kids who came up and ever had anything to say about him mentioned how good he was to have around. Congrats to both players on the honor.

Around the League

“But, what’s most important is returning safely and responsibly. Everyone who comes through our doors counts on us to provide a safe and heathy environment the moment they purchase their ticket, and we intend to meet those expectations.”

I’m looking forward to hearing about the first Blues fan to be escorted from the premises while waving around a printed out copy of the HIPAA law they didn’t read.