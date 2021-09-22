 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Shot-Blocking Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v Boston Bruins Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

This is pretty cool if you’re interested

Detroit Red Wings’ Jared McIsaac OK after scary hit, ‘not going to let anything stop him’ - Freep

“A lot of people put in a lot of time with Jared, and Jared himself to his credit has worked his tail off to rehab from two significant shoulder injuries,” Simon said. “To his credit, he has worked his tail off. You just feel terrible when things like this happen to him. But knowing Jared, knowing the people around him, that he’s had the ability to work with, he’s mentally strong. He’s better for it. He’s got a sense about him that he’s not going to let anything stop him.”

Hell yeah.

Around the League

The NHL can’t force players to get vaccinated but it also can’t force teams to keep anybody on their roster for any reason. Columbus can’t just get rid of Rinaldo (even if they wanted to) so telling him to report to the AHL is a normal thing. He’s an AHL-caliber player anyway so it’s not that big a deal outside of the fact that he won’t even be competing for a spot.

Weird to consider a player choosing not to get vaccinated might be making the NHL safer, but that’s how it is with Rinaldo

Same here, except it’s almost guaranteed that player has a European contract because it’s not like you can take a CHL kid and fire him across the ocean on a whim.

Loading comments...