Quick Hits: The Shot-Blocking Edition

Red Wings season is right around the corner. I’m excited to make a difference in the lives of youth across the city of Detroit. You can join me in sending kids to a Red Wings game by donating to our Tickets For Kids program.https://t.co/OU8Fed39wY — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) September 21, 2021

“A lot of people put in a lot of time with Jared, and Jared himself to his credit has worked his tail off to rehab from two significant shoulder injuries,” Simon said. “To his credit, he has worked his tail off. You just feel terrible when things like this happen to him. But knowing Jared, knowing the people around him, that he’s had the ability to work with, he’s mentally strong. He’s better for it. He’s got a sense about him that he’s not going to let anything stop him.”

#CBJ president of hockey operations John Davidson said F Zac Rinaldo is not vaccinated and therefore isn’t welcome at camp. He’ll go to AHL camp with @monstershockey when it opens later this month. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 21, 2021

The NHL can’t force players to get vaccinated but it also can’t force teams to keep anybody on their roster for any reason. Columbus can’t just get rid of Rinaldo (even if they wanted to) so telling him to report to the AHL is a normal thing. He’s an AHL-caliber player anyway so it’s not that big a deal outside of the fact that he won’t even be competing for a spot.

Weird to consider a player choosing not to get vaccinated might be making the NHL safer, but that’s how it is with Rinaldo

Lou Lamoriello says Islanders organization is fully vaccinated, including all players except one. "That is his voluntary decision not to be vaccinated." Team looking to assign him to Europe. Won't be invited to camp. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) September 21, 2021

Same here, except it’s almost guaranteed that player has a European contract because it’s not like you can take a CHL kid and fire him across the ocean on a whim.