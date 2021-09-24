Quick Hits: The Happy Campers Edition

In Red Wings Land

Lots of stuff out of day one of camp.

“There are certain non-negotiables on our hockey team,” Blashill said Thursday. “You have to make sure to work, compete and execute. Execute can show itself in practice and how you drill. We’re trying to be as perfect as possible out there. “That was the message we talked about yesterday, and let’s go and let’s get’s after it on day one and keep getting better every day.”

Lots more info/updates from Kulfan in this one.

Forward lines today (keep in mind Vrana isn't here, and order is mine):

Bertuzzi-Larkin-Zadina

Fabbri-Suter-Ryan

Namestnikov-Rasmussen-Erne

Gagner-Rowney-Smith

Hirose-Stephens-Raymond

Tyutyayev-Veleno-Barber

Shine-Verbeek/Criscuolo-Elson

Yan-Pearson-Spezia https://t.co/pnzJ5QV2GL — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) September 23, 2021

Red Wings defense pairs today (again, order mine)

DeKeyser-Hronek

Leddy-Seider

Staal-Stecher

Oesterle-Lindstrom

Lashoff-Newpower

Brubacher-Witkowski

Renouf-Cotton

Plandowski-Sebrango https://t.co/TCo3tNHKK8 — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) September 23, 2021

This is the presser that Kulfan pulled the Blashill quote from. He talks about Bertuzzi off the bat. After going over Larkin and Bert’s chemistry, Blash answers a question from Kulfan about depth and flexibility being better by talking the opportunities for a lot of guys to be top-four defensemen, including Leddy and DeKeyser. Adds that if Seider proves to be ready that would give them eight NHL-caliber defenders.

As always, this video is just under 15 minutes of coach speak, but after Blashill gets into a groove, you can hear him say what feels like the truth before he slathers on the both-sidesism that you’ve come to... expect. He’s impressed by Veleno. He’s not sure Raymond is ready, he wants to score more goals. Etc. Etc.

The Wings also posted videos from Rasmussen and Bertuzzi’s press availabilities. You can go here to find those.

