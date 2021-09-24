Quick Hits: The Happy Campers Edition

In Red Wings Land
Lots of stuff out of day one of camp.
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill excited about level of competition at camp - Detroit News
“There are certain non-negotiables on our hockey team,” Blashill said Thursday. “You have to make sure to work, compete and execute. Execute can show itself in practice and how you drill. We’re trying to be as perfect as possible out there.
“That was the message we talked about yesterday, and let’s go and let’s get’s after it on day one and keep getting better every day.”
Lots more info/updates from Kulfan in this one.
Forward lines today (keep in mind Vrana isn't here, and order is mine):— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) September 23, 2021
Bertuzzi-Larkin-Zadina
Fabbri-Suter-Ryan
Namestnikov-Rasmussen-Erne
Gagner-Rowney-Smith
Hirose-Stephens-Raymond
Tyutyayev-Veleno-Barber
Shine-Verbeek/Criscuolo-Elson
Yan-Pearson-Spezia https://t.co/pnzJ5QV2GL
Red Wings defense pairs today (again, order mine)— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) September 23, 2021
DeKeyser-Hronek
Leddy-Seider
Staal-Stecher
Oesterle-Lindstrom
Lashoff-Newpower
Brubacher-Witkowski
Renouf-Cotton
Plandowski-Sebrango https://t.co/TCo3tNHKK8
This is the presser that Kulfan pulled the Blashill quote from. He talks about Bertuzzi off the bat. After going over Larkin and Bert’s chemistry, Blash answers a question from Kulfan about depth and flexibility being better by talking the opportunities for a lot of guys to be top-four defensemen, including Leddy and DeKeyser. Adds that if Seider proves to be ready that would give them eight NHL-caliber defenders.
As always, this video is just under 15 minutes of coach speak, but after Blashill gets into a groove, you can hear him say what feels like the truth before he slathers on the both-sidesism that you’ve come to... expect. He’s impressed by Veleno. He’s not sure Raymond is ready, he wants to score more goals. Etc. Etc.
The Wings also posted videos from Rasmussen and Bertuzzi’s press availabilities. You can go here to find those.
Around the League
NHL expects full capacity in all cities except Vancouver and Montreal - Sportsnet
Further to this, seven teams aren't requiring any fans to wear masks. They are:— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) September 23, 2021
Arizona, Detroit, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Tampa. @Sportsnet https://t.co/40YsaMJz2U
When asked about a possible change in capacity for sporting venues, an Ontario government spokesperson said, “(Chief Medical Officer of Health) Dr. (Kieran) Moore will provide an update on his recommended changes to capacity limits in specific settings where proof of vaccination is required once they are finalized and approved by Cabinet.”
