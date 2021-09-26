Quick Hits: The First Camp Cuts Edition

Jeff Blashill says Jakub Vrana hurt his shoulder in the first 10 minutes of practice today. I was on a zoom presser so didn't see the play

Gotta get the kids back to their major juniors teams.

Vids from camp here: Fabbri, Gagner, Zadina and Blashill

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have acquired St. Louis native Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick in 2022 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Zach Sanford.

The conditional draft pick is removed from the deal if Brown plays more than 30 NHL games this season.

Brown, the son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown, was originally drafted 11th overall by the Senators in the 2016 NHL Draft.