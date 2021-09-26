 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The First Camp Cuts Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
USA-Blue v Finland Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Detroit trims roster by eight - NHL.com

The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Cross Hanas and Pasquale Zito, defenseman Oscar Plandowski and goaltenders Jan Bednar and Sebastian Cossa to their respective major junior clubs and released forwards Cameron Butler, Luke Toporowski and Cooper Walker from their amateur tryouts.

Gotta get the kids back to their major juniors teams.

Vids from camp here: Fabbri, Gagner, Zadina and Blashill

Around the League

Blues acquire Brown in trade with Senators - NHL.com

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have acquired St. Louis native Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick in 2022 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Zach Sanford.

The conditional draft pick is removed from the deal if Brown plays more than 30 NHL games this season.

Brown, the son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown, was originally drafted 11th overall by the Senators in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Sanford is a big boy.

