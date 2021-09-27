Quick Hits: The Seeing Specialists Edition

In Red Wings Land

Now he will see a specialist Monday to determine the severity of the injury, coach Jeff Blashill said Sunday. “I’ll have more update as I find more relevant information,” Blashill said.

Well if nothing else, this will open a slot for a person to win in camp.

The article also updates us on Larkin:

“I’m not going to use him in the first (several) games,” Blashill said. “We got a progression we’re working through and part of that was not to put him in today’s game and part of it is not going in those early exhibition games, but he’ll get in there eventually. I’d like to get him in probably three.

Vids from camp here: Suter, Stephens and Blashill

Around the League

Smereck, 24, is a Detroit native. He was formerly a member of the Arizona Coyotes organization and is playing in his first season overseas.

A disgusting gesture in the UHL was made towards American Jalen Smereck… This is embarrassing and pathetic for hockey. @IIHFHockey needs to step up here. pic.twitter.com/cSqxBKVC4k — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) September 26, 2021

Strong emotions don’t bring new thoughts into your head, they just remove the barriers to expressing them.