Quick Hits: The Important Dates Edition

In Red Wings Land
Bobby Ryan looks to broaden game to earn Red Wings contract - MLive
“I would like to broaden my game, be a little more physical, a little more demanding of the puck below the circles and holding it and ragging it instead of taking opportunities to create,” Ryan said Monday during training camp in Traverse City. “Just be a little more patient in those areas for me because your leash isn’t the same as a top-six player right now. I’m OK with that. I won’t change much but my patience level with the puck has to be a little better and I have to err on the side of caution at times. That’s part of the process as you get older and start to play different roles within the team.”
Bobby Ryan seems to understand he’s not competing for the top six so he wants to be Adam Erne. I’m down with that.
Around the League
NHL/NHLPA signed off today on transition rules for '21-22 season, which incl. amended critical dates calendar. Most every contract deadline, including end dates, buyouts and no-trade clauses, has been bumped back a few days. (Contracts ending June 30 will now end July 12, etc). pic.twitter.com/7zFGL5IrVW— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 27, 2021
Washington’s Dylan McIlrath has been suspended for two preseason games and two regular season games for an Illegal Check to the Head on Boston’s Steven Fogarty. https://t.co/8IMf9ELr3F— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 27, 2021
