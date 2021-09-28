 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Important Dates Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Detroit Red Wings 2021-2022 Headshots Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Bobby Ryan looks to broaden game to earn Red Wings contract - MLive

“I would like to broaden my game, be a little more physical, a little more demanding of the puck below the circles and holding it and ragging it instead of taking opportunities to create,” Ryan said Monday during training camp in Traverse City. “Just be a little more patient in those areas for me because your leash isn’t the same as a top-six player right now. I’m OK with that. I won’t change much but my patience level with the puck has to be a little better and I have to err on the side of caution at times. That’s part of the process as you get older and start to play different roles within the team.”

Bobby Ryan seems to understand he’s not competing for the top six so he wants to be Adam Erne. I’m down with that.

Around the League

