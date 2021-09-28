Quick Hits: The Important Dates Edition

“I would like to broaden my game, be a little more physical, a little more demanding of the puck below the circles and holding it and ragging it instead of taking opportunities to create,” Ryan said Monday during training camp in Traverse City. “Just be a little more patient in those areas for me because your leash isn’t the same as a top-six player right now. I’m OK with that. I won’t change much but my patience level with the puck has to be a little better and I have to err on the side of caution at times. That’s part of the process as you get older and start to play different roles within the team.”