Quick Hits: The Fresh Faces Edition

In Red Wings Land

The only NHL regulars Yzerman hasn’t either acquired or re-signed are Dylan Larkin and Danny DeKeyser. DeKeyser was placed on waivers last season and is in the last year of his deal, so his future with the team is limited, but Yzerman tagged Larkin to serve as captain.

A rare unlocked story from the Freep. Mostly a rehash of the roster turnover and the idea that there will be more competition for spots out of camp.

Around the League

Kraken have signed RFA D Dennis Cholowski to a one-year, two-way contract ($900,000 at NHL level) — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) September 7, 2021

He’ll still have to clear waivers before he can be assigned to be paid less at the AHL level, but I anticipate that will be pretty easy.

"If it hadn't happened to us it probably wouldn't have happened to them, but (revenge) isn't the reason we did it." Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon was on @FAN590 this afternoon discussing the Hurricanes offer sheet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi. https://t.co/5gqWcSlI3f — HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) September 7, 2021

Tell the truth, do any of you believe him?