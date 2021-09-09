Quick Hits: The Center Shuffle Edition

In Red Wings Land

#Avs have signed UFA forward Artem Anisimov to a PTO.



Anisimov played with Ottawa last season where he had 2 goals and 7 assists in 19 games.https://t.co/pvGiy3MMwk https://t.co/1crdmOuv7d — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 8, 2021

It’s not technically Red Wings news, but since he’s worked out this summer with Red Wings and we’ve talked a bunch about potentially signing Anisimov, him getting a PTO with Colorado kind of puts a damper on that.

Around the League

The Penguins down the middle now look very shaky, with Evgeni Malkin expected to miss time as well following a June knee surgery. Time will tell if the team looks to address these absences by adding any other centers, but you can’t really replace No. 87 or No. 71, so the team may be back to an all-too-familiar mode holding down the fort until their star players heal up and can return.

If you’re going to try to emulate the Lightning, this isn’t the right strategy tbh.