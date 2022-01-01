Quick Hits: The New Year New Look Edition

Happy new year, folks.

In Red Wings Land

The all-time PPG leader.



Congrats on making more history, Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8)!



Add him to your #NHLAllStar Fan Vote https://t.co/JOMxUndKd8 pic.twitter.com/fiPvas6VvS — NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2022

Took a while for this one to actually be credited as a PPG, but congrats I guess.

Just in case, this is more fun to watch anyway:

Around the League

It appears as if this year's All-Star jerseys have leaked.



Thoughts?



@jstorelli18 pic.twitter.com/BdX5OEVa9i — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) December 31, 2021

They’re fine. I don’t hate them but I’m not excited about them. Maybe a return to vanilla would be ok.