Quick Hits: The New Year New Look Edition

Happy new year, folks.
In Red Wings Land
The all-time PPG leader.— NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2022
Congrats on making more history, Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8)!
Add him to your #NHLAllStar Fan Vote https://t.co/JOMxUndKd8 pic.twitter.com/fiPvas6VvS
Took a while for this one to actually be credited as a PPG, but congrats I guess.
Just in case, this is more fun to watch anyway:
MORITZ SEIDER. pic.twitter.com/ifys9GGRUr— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 1, 2022
Around the League
It appears as if this year's All-Star jerseys have leaked.— Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) December 31, 2021
Thoughts?
@jstorelli18 pic.twitter.com/BdX5OEVa9i
They’re fine. I don’t hate them but I’m not excited about them. Maybe a return to vanilla would be ok.
