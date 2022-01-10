Quick Hits: The Raymond’s Raving Edition

Lucas Raymond became the fastest teenager in @DetroitRedWings history to reach 20 NHL assists (36 GP), eclipsing franchise icon Steve Yzerman (39 GP).



Only four rookies in franchise history hit 30 career points in fewer games (at any age).#NHLStats: https://t.co/0TpRXYlM1W pic.twitter.com/Mn6SA6gST0