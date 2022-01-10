Quick Hits: The Raymond’s Raving Edition

In Red Wings Land
Jeff Blashill updates on Red Wings:— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) January 10, 2022
Dylan Larkin (upper body): should know more Monday.
Tyler Bertuzzi: Got cut, anticipation right now is he’s ok.
Kalif Raymond rocking his present from @DetroitRedWings’ Lucas Raymond postgame pic.twitter.com/x2prUiVq5v— Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) January 9, 2022
Lucas Raymond became the fastest teenager in @DetroitRedWings history to reach 20 NHL assists (36 GP), eclipsing franchise icon Steve Yzerman (39 GP).— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 10, 2022
Only four rookies in franchise history hit 30 career points in fewer games (at any age).#NHLStats: https://t.co/0TpRXYlM1W pic.twitter.com/Mn6SA6gST0
Around the League
All-Star Game rosters as selected by NHL.com
Forwards
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (captain)
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators
Gotta pick one from each team, so the writers thought Raymond would be the Wings’ pick.
Loading comments...