Morning Skate: Red Wings at Sharks - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 10:30 PM EST

Place: SAP Arena

TV: ESPN+, HULU

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Sharks Blog: Fear the Fin

Oh yay it’s one of those national ESPN+ feeds.

The Sharks are going to want payback for the recent 6-2 drubbing the Wings gave them in Detroit and we all know we suck on the road.

Larkin is “going through some further evaluations” and Blashill can’t say if he’s day-to-day or longer. Neither he nor Bertuzzi took part in the optional skate during yesterday’s practice.

Prepare for pain.