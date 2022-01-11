Red Wings at Sharks: GDU, Lineups

Game Day Updates
Couture looks like a go: He's part of #SJSharks morning skate— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 11, 2022
It's time for the Tuesday tide ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SJPPezyF16— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 11, 2022
Coach Blashill says Dylan Larkin is out tonight with an upper body injury. Considered day-to-day.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 11, 2022
Tyler Bertuzzi is ready to go tonight.
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Robby Fabbri - Lucas Raymond
Givani Smith - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Riley Barber - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Defense
Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
San Jose
We’re projecting to see Adam Raska make his debut in the #SJSharks lineup tonight pic.twitter.com/42tM0i3N7J— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 11, 2022
Loading comments...