Quick Hits: The Going Places Edition

In Red Wings Land

How do you plan to use their services during the Olympics? - Exactly how we will work we have to take when it starts to get closer. We coaches will work as usual, but the idea is that they (Kronwall & Zetterberg) should be involved in what is happening. We’ll see, it’s a bit unclear with most things right now, but we hope it will be as normal as possible.

If I’m understanding the Google translate correctly, Sweden wants Hank and Kronner as advisers to the Swedish National team in Beijing but due to limitations on how many people they can bring (or additional restrictions), they might not be able to bring them.

“He’s going through some further evaluations,” Blashill said. “Right now, I can’t say if it’s day-to-day or anything (longer) than that. I don’t know that answer. Once I have more information, I’ll let you know.” Larkin appeared to hurt his left hand in a slight collision with Jakob Silfverberg with 8:33 remaining in the period. He finished the period, however, logging three more shifts.

That doesn’t sound promising.

Around the League

“Gregory was given permission by the club to step away for personal reasons and informed us today that because of those reasons he has decided not to return,” said Kekalainen. “Obviously, we are disappointed, but we have no other recourse than to suspend him.”

When one rebuilder trades with another, of course, the return can be tough to figure out. Arizona wants prospects and/or future assets, but there’s no way Detroit parts with the first couple first-rounders of the Yzerman era, Seider and Lucas Raymond, not to mention Detroit’s promising 2021 first-rounders, defenseman Simon Edvinsson and goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Would the Coyotes bite on one of next year’s first-round picks plus a sell-low on some prospects from the previous Wings regime such as Filip Zadina or Joe Veleno?

Honestly the thought of swinging the pendulum to where we don’t have enough good forwards to go along with the good crop of defensemen we have would be kind of funny but sure if we could get away without losing this year’s first (or at least lottery protecting it) then sure, at least it’s something interesting to talk about.