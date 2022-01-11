Nick Lidstrom hired as Red Wings VP of Hockey Operations

In a surprise early-afternoon announcement Tuesday, Steve Yzerman announced that the team has hired Red Wings legend Nick Lidstrom as Vice President of Hockey Operations:

Lidstrom obviously needs no introduction here. He’s the best defenseman to ever suit up for the Red Wings, and is regarded as the best defenseman to ever play in the NHL.

Nicknamed “The Perfect Human,” Lidstrom played over 1,500 games for the Detroit Red Wings, and is a member of the exclusive “Triple Gold Club.” After his retirement from the NHL, Lidstrom and his family moved back to Sweden. The six-time Norris Trophy winner has been working with the Red Wings’ scouting department since 2012.

According to the Red Wings, Lidstrom will be involved in all aspects of hockey ops for the franchise. What is not clear right now is if he and his family will relocate back to the Detroit area.

Steve Yzerman introduced Nick Lidstrom in a press conference Tuesday afternoon: