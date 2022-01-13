Quick Hits: The New Year’s Z Edition

In Red Wings Land

After Lidstrom returns to Red Wings, Yzerman opens door for Zetterberghttps://t.co/ICfDjcucw6 — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) January 12, 2022

I do think that Zetterberg one day would make a fine coach. Probably wouldn’t give him the reins for that right off the bat but never too early to start.

Around the League

Talked to Bowen Byram’s dad, Shawn. The defenseman doesn’t have a new concussion but is dealing with lingering issues likely stemming from his past concussion problems. It got to the point where he didn’t feel he could play yesterday. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 12, 2022

That sucks hard if it ends up cutting Byram’s career short like we saw with Johan Franzen.

"The tiger leaping out of the water is a symbol of power, leadership and change. By transforming the Canucks' orca into the tiger, it's to imagine that we can become anything we want to be, including a better ally as we celebrate the Chinese community."



-Artist Trevor Lai https://t.co/XUFkZZ1GD4 pic.twitter.com/Uk7b6txuVb — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 12, 2022

That design rules