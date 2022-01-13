 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The New Year’s Z Edition

By J.J. from Kansas

Dallas Stars v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

I do think that Zetterberg one day would make a fine coach. Probably wouldn’t give him the reins for that right off the bat but never too early to start.

Around the League

That sucks hard if it ends up cutting Byram’s career short like we saw with Johan Franzen.

That design rules

