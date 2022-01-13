Winnipeg Jets @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

Dylan Larkin on the ice this morning. pic.twitter.com/p6NrSGZsda — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 13, 2022

Good morning from Detroit. #NHLJets are on the ice for morning skate.



Dylan DeMelo and Jansen Harkins are on the ice, as are Samberg and Chisholm.



No Eric Comrie or Brenden Dillon. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) January 13, 2022

Projected Lines

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi – Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter – Filip Zadina

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Givani Smith – Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner

Defense

Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

JETS

Forwards

Kyle Connor – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Cole Perfetti

Andrew Copp – Mark Scheifele – Jansen Harkens

Dominic Tonitano - Adam Lowry - Evgeny Svechnikov

Kristian Vesalainen – C.J. Suess – Austin Poganski

Defense

John Morrissey – Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg – Neal Pionk

Declan Chisolm – Nathan Beaulieu

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Keys to the Game

Play Aggressively Smart

Teams recently have started playing Detroit more physically and it has taken Detroit out of its game, mainly through taking bad penalties at bad times. This has been a theme for Detroit at times this season as we know they are a team that thrives on emotion and sometimes that emotion gets the better of them. Winnipeg can and will play physical so it will be imperative for Detroit to feed off that energy and the energy of the crowd without going overboard.

Get and expand the Lead

This has proven to be an issue for them this season and it was again on the most recent road trip. For Detroit to win tonight, and really going forward, they are going to have to learn how to not only grind to a lead but how to build on the lead once they get it. Some of this is on the coaches and the type of game they appear to want to play, but it also falls to the players to capitalize on the chances they get. Even if those chances are only a handful of them.

Capitalize on Chances

Winnipeg does not give up a ton of goals (2.91 per game, 16th in the league) and their goalies have proven to be dependable in stopping the chances that get to them. When Detroit has been at its best this year they have found ways to capitalize on their chances when they pop up. They are going to need to find ways to do that again tonight against a solid, experienced Jets team that is looking to right a spinning ship right now.