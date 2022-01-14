Quick Hits: The All About All Stars Edition

In Red Wings Land
CONGRATS, CAPTAIN! ⭐️#NHLAllStar x #LGRW pic.twitter.com/qIiScZnzzy— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 13, 2022
Just a reminder on how NHL All Star rosters work: they are selected by NHL Hockey Operations.— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) January 13, 2022
That department (Colin Campbell, Kris King) isn’t necessarily looking at players that are the most marketable or what makes sense from an entertainment perspective.
You can still vote for Lucas Raymond as “last man in” fan voting, but Mo got screwed. Full selections below
Already In
2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend Rosters
Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st)
F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)
F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)
F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)
F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)*
F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)
D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)
D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)
G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)
G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)
Central Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)
F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)
F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)
F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)
F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)
F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th)*
F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)
D Cale Makar, COL (1st)
G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)
G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)
Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)
F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)
F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)
F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)
F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)*
D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)
D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)
D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)
G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)
G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)
Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)
F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)
F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)
F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)
F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th)*
F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)
F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)
D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)
G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)
G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)
Last Man In Candidates
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy (D)
Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson (F)
Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond (F)
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov (F)
Montreal Canadiens: Tyler Toffoli (F)
Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk (F)
Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos (F)
Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares (F)
Central Division
Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel (F)
Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones (D)
Colorado Avalanche: Nazem Kadri (F)
Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson (F)
Minnesota Wild: Ryan Hartman (F)
Nashville Predators: Roman Josi (D)
St. Louis Blues: Robert Thomas (F)
Winnipeg Jets: Mark Scheifele (F)
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov (F)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek (F)
New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt (F)
New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal (F)
New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad (F)
Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson (F)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Jake Guentzel (F)
Washington Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov (F)
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks: Troy Terry (F)
Calgary Flames: Matthew Tkachuk (F)
Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse (D)
Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty (D)
San Jose Sharks: Logan Couture (F)
Seattle Kraken: Mark Giordano (D)
Vancouver Canucks: J.T. Miller (F)
Vegas Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault (F)
