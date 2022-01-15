Quick Hits: The Old Names Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings Prospect Ryan O’Reilly Developing at Impressive Rate - THW
“He gets lots of shots off, he uses his big body, knows how to create space for himself now, and puts himself in a position to get the puck in scoring position; he’s got to hit the net,” Power said. “If he just hits the net, it’s going to go through to the goalie and create rebound opportunities for us. He’s got a chance to be a special player.”
O’Reilly has been focused on increasing his on-ice stature, especially given the big frame he already has. He’s admittedly been working hard in the weight room, as well as working with the ASU coaching staff to help become even a more imposing force in games.
Rooting for the eventual jokes about him being the good one.
Around the League
Four NHL teams facing critical roster choices in 2022 - Sportsnet
In theory, the Oilers should be all-in, and Ken Holland explained in his media conference this week that he’s trying to be that. Signing Zach Hyman was an all-in move. Signing Tyson Barrie was an all-in move. Re-signing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse for the long-term were all-in moves.
Yet Edmonton sits 12th in the Western Conference.
Haha losers.
