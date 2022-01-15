Quick Hits: The Old Names Edition

“He gets lots of shots off, he uses his big body, knows how to create space for himself now, and puts himself in a position to get the puck in scoring position; he’s got to hit the net,” Power said. “If he just hits the net, it’s going to go through to the goalie and create rebound opportunities for us. He’s got a chance to be a special player.”

O’Reilly has been focused on increasing his on-ice stature, especially given the big frame he already has. He’s admittedly been working hard in the weight room, as well as working with the ASU coaching staff to help become even a more imposing force in games.