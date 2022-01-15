Red Wings vs Sabres: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
No surprise here, but Alex Nedeljkovic was the first goaltender off the ice this morning for Detroit. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 15, 2022
All-Star Game updates...
ICYMI: Larkin named to #NHLAllStar Game; Raymond on 'Last Men In' ballot.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 14, 2022
Future Red Wing (sooner rather than later) Jonatan Berggren...
Jonatan. Berggren. Is. Good. At. Hockey.— Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) January 15, 2022
OT Winner! Add this to your highlight reel pic.twitter.com/3JOg4GcFTP
Buffalo’s leading scorer is back in the lineup...
Per coach Don Granato, the plan is for Tage Thompson to play tonight.— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 15, 2022
Zemgus Girgensons will be out as he is dealing with a nagging issue. pic.twitter.com/6Ii4BGy2D2
Keep in mind, trash talking Sabres fans tonight might be the same as yelling into an empty void, their attention is likely on a much bigger game happening in Buffalo...
WILD CARD GAME DAY‼️#NEvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/M9gYZRuVvv— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2022
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Vladislav Namestnikov
Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Buffalo
Forwards
Rasmus Asplund - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson
Jeff Skinner - Dylan Cozens - Alex Tuch
Vinnie Hinostroza - Mark Jankowski - Kyle Okposo
Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller
Robert Hagg - Mark Pysyk
Goalies
Aaron Dell
Michael Houser
Keys to the Game
1. Pepper the Bad Goaltender
Regardless if the starter is the assumed Aaron Dell or the deep callup Michael Houser, the Wings should be able to light either of them up, especially as they shouldn’t be difficult to get to. The scoring has dried up in Detroit and they need to start fixing that against this team and goaltender.
2. Wake Up the Powerplay
Detroit’s powerplay has been abysmal for awhile now, sliding all the way to 14% on the season and back to 31st in the league. While early in the season this looked like an area that was much improved under Alex Tanguay, but they’ve fallen back into bad habits, struggling to gain the zone and when they do, don’t generate many chances. As poor a team as Buffalo is, their penalty kill actually ranks 18th in the league. But regardless Detroit needs to jumpstart the powerplay, as it may help the even strength offense get going too.
3. Hello...It’s Secondary Scoring We’re Looking For
In the last 4 games Detroit has exactly one goal that wasn’t scored or setup by their top line. It was the 6-2 win over the Sharks when they last received secondary scoring support. Even for a top-line reliant team that is very difficult to overcome. Detroit needs at least one goal per game when that top line isn’t on the ice, and if they can get two, they’re probably in good position to win the game. It’s a long list, but it starts with the Fabbri, Suter, Zadina trio. They’re a talented enough group to be counted upon, and need to deliver tonight.
