Red Wings vs Sabres: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By jpicks19
new
NHL: NOV 27 Sabres at Red Wings Photo by Allan Dranberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Day Updates

All-Star Game updates...

Future Red Wing (sooner rather than later) Jonatan Berggren...

Buffalo’s leading scorer is back in the lineup...

Keep in mind, trash talking Sabres fans tonight might be the same as yelling into an empty void, their attention is likely on a much bigger game happening in Buffalo...

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Vladislav Namestnikov
Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Buffalo

Forwards
Rasmus Asplund - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson
Jeff Skinner - Dylan Cozens - Alex Tuch
Vinnie Hinostroza - Mark Jankowski - Kyle Okposo
Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller
Robert Hagg - Mark Pysyk
Goalies
Aaron Dell
Michael Houser

Keys to the Game

1. Pepper the Bad Goaltender

Regardless if the starter is the assumed Aaron Dell or the deep callup Michael Houser, the Wings should be able to light either of them up, especially as they shouldn’t be difficult to get to. The scoring has dried up in Detroit and they need to start fixing that against this team and goaltender.

2. Wake Up the Powerplay

Detroit’s powerplay has been abysmal for awhile now, sliding all the way to 14% on the season and back to 31st in the league. While early in the season this looked like an area that was much improved under Alex Tanguay, but they’ve fallen back into bad habits, struggling to gain the zone and when they do, don’t generate many chances. As poor a team as Buffalo is, their penalty kill actually ranks 18th in the league. But regardless Detroit needs to jumpstart the powerplay, as it may help the even strength offense get going too.

3. Hello...It’s Secondary Scoring We’re Looking For

In the last 4 games Detroit has exactly one goal that wasn’t scored or setup by their top line. It was the 6-2 win over the Sharks when they last received secondary scoring support. Even for a top-line reliant team that is very difficult to overcome. Detroit needs at least one goal per game when that top line isn’t on the ice, and if they can get two, they’re probably in good position to win the game. It’s a long list, but it starts with the Fabbri, Suter, Zadina trio. They’re a talented enough group to be counted upon, and need to deliver tonight.

