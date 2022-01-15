Red Wings vs Sabres: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

No surprise here, but Alex Nedeljkovic was the first goaltender off the ice this morning for Detroit. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 15, 2022

All-Star Game updates...

Future Red Wing (sooner rather than later) Jonatan Berggren...

Jonatan. Berggren. Is. Good. At. Hockey.



OT Winner! Add this to your highlight reel pic.twitter.com/3JOg4GcFTP — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) January 15, 2022

Buffalo’s leading scorer is back in the lineup...

Per coach Don Granato, the plan is for Tage Thompson to play tonight.



Zemgus Girgensons will be out as he is dealing with a nagging issue. pic.twitter.com/6Ii4BGy2D2 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 15, 2022

Keep in mind, trash talking Sabres fans tonight might be the same as yelling into an empty void, their attention is likely on a much bigger game happening in Buffalo...

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Vladislav Namestnikov

Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Buffalo

Forwards

Rasmus Asplund - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson

Jeff Skinner - Dylan Cozens - Alex Tuch

Vinnie Hinostroza - Mark Jankowski - Kyle Okposo

Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller

Robert Hagg - Mark Pysyk

Goalies

Aaron Dell

Michael Houser

Keys to the Game

1. Pepper the Bad Goaltender

Regardless if the starter is the assumed Aaron Dell or the deep callup Michael Houser, the Wings should be able to light either of them up, especially as they shouldn’t be difficult to get to. The scoring has dried up in Detroit and they need to start fixing that against this team and goaltender.

2. Wake Up the Powerplay

Detroit’s powerplay has been abysmal for awhile now, sliding all the way to 14% on the season and back to 31st in the league. While early in the season this looked like an area that was much improved under Alex Tanguay, but they’ve fallen back into bad habits, struggling to gain the zone and when they do, don’t generate many chances. As poor a team as Buffalo is, their penalty kill actually ranks 18th in the league. But regardless Detroit needs to jumpstart the powerplay, as it may help the even strength offense get going too.

3. Hello...It’s Secondary Scoring We’re Looking For

In the last 4 games Detroit has exactly one goal that wasn’t scored or setup by their top line. It was the 6-2 win over the Sharks when they last received secondary scoring support. Even for a top-line reliant team that is very difficult to overcome. Detroit needs at least one goal per game when that top line isn’t on the ice, and if they can get two, they’re probably in good position to win the game. It’s a long list, but it starts with the Fabbri, Suter, Zadina trio. They’re a talented enough group to be counted upon, and need to deliver tonight.