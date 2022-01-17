Red Wings at Sabres: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

UPDATE: The #RedWings today reassigned Taro Hirose, Calvin Pickard and Luke Witkowski to the team’s taxi squad from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. pic.twitter.com/uwXEBxnJdm — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 17, 2022

Peyton Krebs' return, tomorrow's starting goaltender, injury updates and more in today's practice report. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/b37NBM24Gv — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 16, 2022

Updates there include Peyton Krebs in the lineup today, Aaron Dell starting again, and Jacob Bryson will be out of the lineup for Buffalo.

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Tyler Bertuzzi

Filip Zadina - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Buffalo

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Rasmus Asplund - Dylan Cozens - Victor Olofsson

Vinnie Hinostroza - Peyten Krebs - Kyle Okposo

Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju

Robert Hagg - Colin Miller

Will Butcher - Mark Pysyk

Goalies

Aaron Dell

Michael Houser

Keys to the Game

1. Rinse and Repeat

The Red Wings put forth one of their better efforts of the season on Saturday against this same Sabres team. They were all over Buffalo, generating a lot shots and chances, and giving up very few good looks. The powerplay even woke up for a couple of goals. The Wings haven’t had a game like that in some time. Now the question becomes can they deliver those efforts repeatedly. Being able to put forth high quality games like that more consistently is when this team will establish that they are ready to move to the next step of this rebuild.

2. Be Prepared for the Pushback

The Sabres players likely got to hear an awful lot of unpleasant things about their performance on Saturday from the coaching staff. Hockey players are a prideful bunch and odds are they will look like a much more determined, meaner team, especially to start this game. Being at home they certainly won’t want to be embarrassed like that again by the same team. Blashill will need to prepare his group that this likely won’t be the same cake walk, especially if that’s what they’re expecting. Detroit will need to withstand the probably early push from Buffalo and then get them on their heels like they did all night on Saturday.

3. Don’t Be a Victim of the Matinee Start

NHL players are creatures of habit. This 1:00 start time on MLK day disrupts their usual habit. Most players often squeeze in an an afternoon nap following the morning skate, allowing them to peak for the usual evening puck drops. But an early afternoon start throws all of that out the window. Some players handle it better than others. These games can often get a bit sloppy as a result. Detroit needs to deal with it appropriately and let Buffalo be the one victimized by the change of routine. Keep an early on if either team looks disjointed as it could be a large factor in the end result.