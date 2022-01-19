Quick Hits: The Ask Better Questions Edition

In Red Wings Land

Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche, Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers and Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced.https://t.co/VnZnl4c9qF — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 18, 2022

Congrats to Lucas Raymond on getting some extra time off to relax and recharge.

Around the League

The clip at the end of the availability got shared widespread before this one was posted but I like the one with more context. That’s Jim Matheson petulantly asking Draisaitl why he’s so pissy.

The nuance of Twitter (oxymoron) isn’t going to allow a full reckoning of what’s going on here, but we should be able to take the time. Draisaitl is absolutely being a bit terse with all of his answers here and it’s clear he’s frustrated with being asked these kinds of questions, but Matheson jumped pretty far out of line with his little outburst.

Leon Draisaitl’s job is to play good hockey. For the most part he has this year. Answering media questions is a task he’s assigned. Jim Matheson’s entire job is to get good information from players. Being frustrated that he wasn’t getting that accomplished is the reporter’s version of the “controller disconnected” meme when we see a guy simply give up on a backcheck.

There’s not really a good guy here. Neither comes off particularly well. I guess I’m just more forgiving of a 26-year old being short with questions that ought to be directed above his pay grade than I am of a 72 year old trying to needle that player.