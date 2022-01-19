Red Wings claim Gemel Smith off waivers

The Red Wings have claimed Gemel Smith, Givani Smith’s older brother, off waivers:

UPDATE: The #RedWings have claimed center Gemel Smith off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning. pic.twitter.com/m5BbWCfHVc — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 19, 2022

The 27-year-old center-winger has bounced around the NHL and AHL since he was drafted by Dallas in the 4th round of the 2012 NHL Draft. He’s suited up for 88 NHL games, posting 24 points (12-12—24). He’s had some success in the AHL, with 203 points (89-114—203) in 264 games. Smith has suited up for the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, and Tampa Bay Lighting including their respective AHL clubs.

This is obviously an interesting pickup, because that puts the two brothers on the same team for the first time since they’ve both made their NHL debuts. It’s not clear where Gemel will slate into the lineup or when.