Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Bruins - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Place: Little Caesars Arena

TV: BSDET, NESN, SN

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Bruins Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder

One game since the stoppage down in which the Wings had a decent showing but ultimately couldn’t keep up with and couldn’t score against a skilled Washington team. Things aren’t going to get any easier today as Detroit welcomes what is simultaneously an overall better-rested team and also the more-tired team.

Boston played Buffalo yesterday afternoon, requiring overtime to deal with the Sabres. Linus Ullmark got the start in that one so it’s likely they go with Jeremy Swayman in Detroit this afternoon.

Boston has just five games in hand remaining, but our place above them in the standings is due entirely to those additional games played. The Wings are more in the hunt for the Wild Card than anybody below Boston in their division but the winning percentage will have to improve if they want to finish the season atop that race.

The teams haven’t met since November. Boston lit the Wings up at the start of that month and the Wings clawed out a revenge victory on the 30th.

We’re not going to have a GDU, since an early start means the puck is dropping before we traditionally even do our updates. Things can obviously change, but unless new names land on the protocol list between now and puck drop, the only player on either team that can’t go due to the protocol is Nick Leddy. Boston already had their stars out through mid-December and are back to full strength.

Here’s where we expect the lines to shake out:

Detroit

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Boston

Forwards

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Craig Smith

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk - Charlie Coyle - Nick Foligno

Trent Frederic - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defense

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly - Brnadon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark