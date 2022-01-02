 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Where Goes my Hero? Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Buffalo Sabres v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Around the League

This rules

In news that doesn’t rule:

Cedric Paquette also took a hit from Sam Bennett in the first period that sent him to the locker room within the first five minutes of the game. He returned for the 2nd but didn’t play the third during the 5-2 loss.

Loading comments...