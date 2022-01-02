Quick Hits: The Where Goes my Hero? Edition

In Red Wings Land

Jeff Blashill said he does not anticipate Nick Leddy being available tomorrow. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 1, 2022

Around the League

#HockeyTwitter, we need your help!



Please RT to spread the word and help us connect Red with the woman he considers his hero. pic.twitter.com/HlZybgOnjf — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 1, 2022

UPDATE: She has been found! Thank you to everyone who helped to find her! — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 1, 2022

This rules

In news that doesn’t rule:

Brendan Gallagher is not playing, Dominique Ducharme confirms 11F, 5D for today's game.



Said there were discussions to postpone the game, but "the league has the final word" — Jared Book (@jaredbook) January 1, 2022

Cedric Paquette also took a hit from Sam Bennett in the first period that sent him to the locker room within the first five minutes of the game. He returned for the 2nd but didn’t play the third during the 5-2 loss.