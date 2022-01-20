Quick Hits: The Re-Mark your Calendars Edition

In Red Wings Land
NHL announces updates to #RedWings schedule.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 19, 2022
Details » https://t.co/ImIUh3GqHc pic.twitter.com/WDCWK8Ljhz
The most interesting piece is the switching of home dates against the Leafs to give Canada/Ontario more time to relax their restrictions. The addition of the March 24th game is tougher than all the February Olympic break games. That gives the Wings games on March 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 & 27. That’s a tough stretch.
Another juggler! ♂️ pic.twitter.com/I5TGtGNj6K— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 19, 2022
Ewww avocado.
Around the League
A lot of great things have been written and said about the legend Willie O'Ree, who had his number retired by the Bruins last night. But you should check out this piece from @WDouglasNHL who was in San Diego to share the moment with Willie and his family https://t.co/NzKQSVRbs6— Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) January 19, 2022
Loading comments...