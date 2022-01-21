Quick Hits: The Defending Edition

In Red Wings Land
Improving defense, stringing together points key for Red Wings in second half - Detroit News
“We’re not quite as good defensively as we were a year ago,” Blashill said. “We have to keep getting better defensively, understanding that every playoff team, every team that wins, is in the upper tier of defensive categories statistically.”
The Wings have more young players in significant roles this season which partly explains the defensive issues. As the final months of the season approach, Blashill is hopeful the experiences learned will benefit the Wings.
“Learning how, on a nightly basis, how to make sure you limit those big mistakes and defend properly,” Blashill said. “That’s an area where we can keep getting better.”
Please don’t keep sacrificing offense to “get better defensively.”
Around the League
NHL Power Rankings: Time to step it up edition - Sportsnet
20. Detroit Red Wings
Filip Zadina is one of the many exciting young players in Detroit’s rebuild, but while Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond have been stealing the show as rookies, Zadina has posted just four goals in 38 games. It’s not for a lack of trying, as Zadina is sixth on the team in shots and third in individual scoring chances per 60 minutes. His shooting percentage has suffered, though, sitting at 5.1 per cent, which followed last season’s six-goal campaign with 6.2 per cent shooting. Curious, given the winger’s shot was one of his most desirable weapons in his draft season. It’ll come.
Florida and Colorado at the top like it’s 1996 again.
