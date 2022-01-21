Quick Hits: The Defending Edition

“We’re not quite as good defensively as we were a year ago,” Blashill said. “We have to keep getting better defensively, understanding that every playoff team, every team that wins, is in the upper tier of defensive categories statistically.”

The Wings have more young players in significant roles this season which partly explains the defensive issues. As the final months of the season approach, Blashill is hopeful the experiences learned will benefit the Wings.

“Learning how, on a nightly basis, how to make sure you limit those big mistakes and defend properly,” Blashill said. “That’s an area where we can keep getting better.”