Red Wings vs. Stars: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

This isn’t an update but it’s wholesome content.
Gemel Smith said he grew up a @DetroitRedWings fan and he’s really excited to be here along side his brother Givani. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 21, 2022
Projected Lineups
Red Wings
Forwards
Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Calvin Pickard
Stars
Forwards
Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn - Tyler Seguin - Denis Gurianov
Michael Raffl - Radek Faksa - Luke Glendening
Jacob Peterson - Riley Damiani - Joel Kiviranta
Defense
Ryan Suter - Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell - John Klingberg
Joel Hanley - Jani Hakanpaa
Goalies
Jake Oettinger
Braden Holtby
Keys to the Game
Energy
The Wings haven’t played since Monday afternoon’s overtime victory against the Sabres in a mostly empty barn. Tonight we’re back home, on a Friday night (imagine Mickey Redmond saying that). Fresh legs sometimes comes with rusty brains so a raucous crowd will ideally help snap the gang into play good hockey mode from puck drop. The Stars beat the Sabres (isn’t it fun?) last night and also played on Tuesday so they’ve had a busy week. They had to be a Third Period Team to beat Buffalo, but that’s usually Our Thing so it could be an interesting last 20 minutes.
Synergy
Yeah I’m looking at you special teams. At times our penalty kill and powerplay are hard to tell apart, or the penalty kill is more dangerous on offense than the powerplay. But I’m also looking at you regular teams, some of our lines, some of our middle lines, have the confidence to blind pass back toward the middle but not the awareness to connect on it. Turnovers aren’t cute this isn’t a bakery :) :) :) :)
Goon Squad-ergy. Goonery? Goonery-gy?
It’s the Stars, there’s always going to be something worth getting riled up about. Keep an eye on Larkin and Raymond getting crosschecked and their pals need to be ready to politely invite the Stars to stay away from our precious angels or Mo Seider is going to shake you upside down until your lunch money falls out. I would ask Givani not to get kicked out of the game ten minutes into the first, but sometimes needs must. And we all know Bert is always down for a scrap.
