Red Wings vs. Stars: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

This isn’t an update but it’s wholesome content.

Gemel Smith said he grew up a @DetroitRedWings fan and he’s really excited to be here along side his brother Givani. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 21, 2022

Projected Lineups

Red Wings

Forwards

Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Nick Leddy - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Calvin Pickard

Stars

Forwards

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn - Tyler Seguin - Denis Gurianov

Michael Raffl - Radek Faksa - Luke Glendening

Jacob Peterson - Riley Damiani - Joel Kiviranta

Defense

Ryan Suter - Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell - John Klingberg

Joel Hanley - Jani Hakanpaa

Goalies

Jake Oettinger

Braden Holtby

Keys to the Game

Energy

The Wings haven’t played since Monday afternoon’s overtime victory against the Sabres in a mostly empty barn. Tonight we’re back home, on a Friday night (imagine Mickey Redmond saying that). Fresh legs sometimes comes with rusty brains so a raucous crowd will ideally help snap the gang into play good hockey mode from puck drop. The Stars beat the Sabres (isn’t it fun?) last night and also played on Tuesday so they’ve had a busy week. They had to be a Third Period Team to beat Buffalo, but that’s usually Our Thing so it could be an interesting last 20 minutes.

Synergy

Yeah I’m looking at you special teams. At times our penalty kill and powerplay are hard to tell apart, or the penalty kill is more dangerous on offense than the powerplay. But I’m also looking at you regular teams, some of our lines, some of our middle lines, have the confidence to blind pass back toward the middle but not the awareness to connect on it. Turnovers aren’t cute this isn’t a bakery :) :) :) :)

Goon Squad-ergy. Goonery? Goonery-gy?

It’s the Stars, there’s always going to be something worth getting riled up about. Keep an eye on Larkin and Raymond getting crosschecked and their pals need to be ready to politely invite the Stars to stay away from our precious angels or Mo Seider is going to shake you upside down until your lunch money falls out. I would ask Givani not to get kicked out of the game ten minutes into the first, but sometimes needs must. And we all know Bert is always down for a scrap.