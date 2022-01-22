Detroit Red Wings @ Nashville Predators: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
Let's have a day, Smashville.
Hey the last time we played a game when the opposition city had a team playing in the NFL postseason it went ok.
UPDATE: The #RedWings today assigned center Gemel Smith to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning.
More: https://t.co/haRO21zTi2 pic.twitter.com/EpHcZF3AbG
A conditioning stint has to be temporary because it can’t be used to avoid waivers (which Smith has not cleared).
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
Forwards
Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter – Robby Fabri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Giavani Smith - Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Filip Hronek
Nick Leddy – Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Thomas Greiss
Alex Nedeljkovic
PREDATORS
Forwards
Filip Forsberg – Mikael Granland – Matt Duchene
Eeli Tolvanen – Ryan Johansen – Luke Kunin
Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Tanner Jeannot
Nick Cousins – Michael McCarron – Philip Tomasino
Defense
Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier
Mattias Ekholm – Matt Benning
Mark Borowiecki – Matt Tennyson
Goalies
Juuse Saros
David Rittich
Keys to the Game
Play Smart with the Puck
Nashville can transition from defense to offense quickly, especially when Roman Josi is on the ice. Detroit needs to play smart with the puck and their blue line needs to be very strategic with their pinches.
Bury Their Chances
Nashville does not surrender a lot of goals and their scoring is better so this is not the kind of game to flub scoring chances when they come. Saros will make it tough enough on them to score, they cannot help him out.
Stay Out of the Box
Nashville is sixth in the league on the power play, Detroit is 18th on the penalty kill. That is not the recipe for winning a game where the Predators have a lot of chances with the man advantage.
