Detroit Red Wings @ Nashville Predators: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Hey the last time we played a game when the opposition city had a team playing in the NFL postseason it went ok.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today assigned center Gemel Smith to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning.



UPDATE: The #RedWings today assigned center Gemel Smith to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning.

More:

A conditioning stint has to be temporary because it can’t be used to avoid waivers (which Smith has not cleared).

Projected Lines

Forwards

Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter – Robby Fabri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina

Giavani Smith - Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Filip Hronek

Nick Leddy – Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Thomas Greiss

Alex Nedeljkovic

PREDATORS

Forwards

Filip Forsberg – Mikael Granland – Matt Duchene

Eeli Tolvanen – Ryan Johansen – Luke Kunin

Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Tanner Jeannot

Nick Cousins – Michael McCarron – Philip Tomasino

Defense

Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier

Mattias Ekholm – Matt Benning

Mark Borowiecki – Matt Tennyson

Goalies

Juuse Saros

David Rittich

Keys to the Game

Play Smart with the Puck

Nashville can transition from defense to offense quickly, especially when Roman Josi is on the ice. Detroit needs to play smart with the puck and their blue line needs to be very strategic with their pinches.

Bury Their Chances

Nashville does not surrender a lot of goals and their scoring is better so this is not the kind of game to flub scoring chances when they come. Saros will make it tough enough on them to score, they cannot help him out.

Stay Out of the Box

Nashville is sixth in the league on the power play, Detroit is 18th on the penalty kill. That is not the recipe for winning a game where the Predators have a lot of chances with the man advantage.