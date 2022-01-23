Quick Hits: The Change from the Top Edition

In Red Wings Land

UPDATE: The #RedWings today reassigned Kyle Criscuolo and Luke Witkowski to the team’s taxi squad from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. pic.twitter.com/oBZeBq7vie — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 22, 2022

It’s flying under the radar how much these guys are being bounced up and down but they’re the ones that are best suited for this kind of necessary readiness.

Around the League

The CHL commissioned an independent report on abuse in its major-junior league after @CarBombBoom13 & other former players filed a class-action lawsuit.

A lawyer representing plaintiffs says the report released today is confirmation of the allegations in Dan Carcillo's lawsuit. https://t.co/Z6WnrtVKCu — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) January 22, 2022

“[A] code of silence also prevents athletes from disclosing their experiences,” the report says. “Reasons for this may include fear of retribution or punishment, power imbalances, and loyalty.” The report, released Friday afternoon, was written by a three-person panel commissioned in June of 2020 by the CHL to investigate allegations of abuse within its three leagues – the Ontario Hockey League, the Western Hockey League, and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The league not handling the Blackhawks situation more-aggressively is a big part of why this continues. It’s a self-perpetuating system and it either needs to change from the bottom up or the top-down and since the top is what so many of those kids are striving for, that’s where the culture change starts.