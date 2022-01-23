 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Change from the Top Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
2021 NHL Expansion Draft Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

It’s flying under the radar how much these guys are being bounced up and down but they’re the ones that are best suited for this kind of necessary readiness.

Around the League

“[A] code of silence also prevents athletes from disclosing their experiences,” the report says. “Reasons for this may include fear of retribution or punishment, power imbalances, and loyalty.”

The report, released Friday afternoon, was written by a three-person panel commissioned in June of 2020 by the CHL to investigate allegations of abuse within its three leagues – the Ontario Hockey League, the Western Hockey League, and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The league not handling the Blackhawks situation more-aggressively is a big part of why this continues. It’s a self-perpetuating system and it either needs to change from the bottom up or the top-down and since the top is what so many of those kids are striving for, that’s where the culture change starts.

